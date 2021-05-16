UP reports 12,547 fresh Covid-19 cases, 281 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 12,547 fresh Covid-19 cases and Lucknow’s daily case count dropped to 617 after 45 days amid 281 more fatalities statewide in the past 24 hours, according to official data.

The maximum 15 deaths were recorded in Chandauli in eastern UP followed by 14 in Kanpur and 12 in the state capital, the data showed. All the 75 districts reported below 1000 fresh cases on the day.

The state’s total case count is now over 16 lakh or 1.6 million (1,609,140) since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year and the death toll has gone up to 17,238, also since March last year.

On May 14, UP reported 15,747 fresh cases and 312 more deaths.

Among the fresh cases on Saturday, Meerut reported the maximum 879 followed by 801 in Gorakhpur, 617 in Lucknow, 527 in Ghaziabad, 480 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 476 in Varanasi, 315 in Jhansi, 197 in Kanpur, 172 in Prayagraj and 150 in Agra, according to the state health department data.

Chandauli reported 15 deaths, Kanpur 14, Lucknow and Auraiyya 12 each, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Jhansi 10 each, Varanasi and Ghaziabad seven each and Prayagraj four.

“The number of active cases under treatment now is 1,77,643. This figure is close to the number of active cases a month before. We had 1,70,059 active cases on April 17,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (Information).

The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh was 87.9% while the fatality rate was about 1%, said Sehgal. UP had reported its first case on March 2, 2020.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,33,211 cases of which 2,18,509 have recovered and the recovery rate is 93.69%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. Lucknow has reported 2,228 deaths so far. At present, there are 12,474 active cases (patients under treatment) in the state capital.

The state has tested over 4.44 crore (4,44,27,447) Covid samples till now, including 2,56,755 in the past 24 hours.