A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample of a woman passenger for the COVID-19 test on her arrival at Charbagh railway station, in Lucknow (ANI file photo)
UP sees rise in fresh Covid cases, two deaths

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh saw a rise in the fresh case count with 65 people testing positive for Covid on Tuesday as compared to 25 on Monday and 36 on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 08:26 PM IST

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh saw a rise in the fresh case count with 65 people testing positive for Covid on Tuesday as compared to 25 on Monday and 36 on Sunday. After a gap of three days, the state also reported deaths due to Covid infection. Maharajganj and Chandauli saw one fatality each, as per the health department.

So far, 22,765 deaths had been reported in the state.

“As many as 34 patients recovered from the infection and 672 active cases were under treatment, including 449 in home isolation,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Tuesday.

In all, 48 districts of UP reported zero fresh Covid cases and 26 reported fresh cases in single digit. Lucknow was the only district to report fresh cases in double digit, according to the report from the health department.

“With 11 fresh cases, Lucknow’s total Covid case count reached 2,38,595 and 2,35,896 among them have recovered. The recovery rate in Lucknow is 98.86%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In the past 24 hours, UP tested 2,28,211 samples for Covid and till now 66217851 samples had been tested.

