UP sees rising trend in Covid cases
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh logged a further rise in fresh Covid cases with 261 people testing positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. The infection tally rose to 6,05,915 while one death in Unnao pushed the fatality count to 8,751.
The state saw a rising trend in the daily Covid count since March 10 and crossed 200-mark on Tuesday after a gap of 44 days. UP had reported 226 cases on January 31 and since then cases were below 200 throughout February. The active case count was now 2,014. Till now, 5,95,150 patients had been treated and discharged from hospitals, as per the health department.
Lucknow also reported a rise as 54 fresh cases were reported. Elsewhere in the state, Kanpur logged 20 cases, Prayagraj five, Ghaziabad 11, Gautam Buddh Nagar seven, Meerut six, Varanasi six, Bareilly 22, Aligarh 26 and Jhansi 10.
“Lucknow has till now reported 82,267 cases, of which 80,757 have recovered and the recovery rate here is 98.16%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Keeping in view the Covid surge, the Lucknow Chemists’ Association (LCA) had decided to stop sale of medicines, if sellers and customers didn’t use masks and sanitizers. The decision was taken in a meeting of the LCA on Wednesday.
Association president, Giriraj Rastogi, and general secretary, Harish Chandra Shah, in a press statement said, “With festivals approaching, the market is crowded and we need to ensure strict implementation of Covid protocols. Bo sale of medicine will take place if the seller or buyer both do not use mask and the medicine market in Aminabad will be sanitized as required.”
UPWARD TREND IN STATE
March 17 -- 261
March 16 – 228
March 15 – 151
March 14 – 178
March 13 – 156
March 12 – 167
March 11 – 146
March 10 – 128
Cases in Lucknow
March 17 – 54
March 16 – 44
March 15 – 35
March 14 -- 19
