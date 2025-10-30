UP wildlife parks to throw open doors on Nov 1, 15 days early

Wildlife parks in the state, including the world-famous Dudhwa National Park (DNP) along with Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and buffer zone are all set to welcome tourists from India and abroad from November 1. For representation only (HT File Photo)

UP forests minister AK Saxena and tourism minister Jayveer Singh are expected to inaugurate the tourist season in Dudhwa on Saturday.

Before 2024, the tourist season began from November 15.

In 2024, the tourist season at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) - which comprises Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary - began on November 6 (Wednesday) with scores of tourists making a beeline for the nature reserve.

DTR field director Dr H Rajamohan told Hindustan Times that “tourism activities in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve will commence from November 1,” adding that “all routes and accommodations to facilitate the tourists on the Dudhwa safari had been maintained while the guides accompanying the tourists had been imparted training so that they could update the tourists about the rich biodiversity and wildlife in Dudhwa.”

He said that those intending to visit Dudhwa may plan and book their tours by visiting upecotourism website.

Deputy field director, Dudhwa, Jagdish R, said that Dudhwa and Sonaripur ranges alongwith Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary and buffer zone had been opened for tourists from Nov 1 while tourists would have to wait to visit Sathiyana range owing to ongoing maintenance work over the routes, which had been affected by the rains.

He added that four of the camp elephants at Dudhwa would be engaged for tourist activity.

DTR houses a rich population of carnivores, herbivores, aquatic animals including royal bengal tigers, elephants, rhinos, swamp deer, spotted deer besides over four hundred species of birds.

Bookings for stay - wherever applicable and available - at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Kartaniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Amangarh Tiger Reserve, Ranipur Tiger Reserve, Sohelwa Wildlife Sanctuary, Sohgibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary, Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary, Kamoor Wildlife Sanctuary, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, Rapri Eco-tourism centre, can now be made.

A letter has been sent to the head of all eco-tourism places and tiger reserves by principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri.

This year forest officials expect an increased footfall of tourists compared to previous seasons. Between November 2024 and to April 2025, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve recorded 44,070 Indian and 574 foreign tourists, while the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve welcomed 35,395 Indian and 342 foreign tourists, a statement read.