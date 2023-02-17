UP Board: Now, late night vigil of exam centres, strongrooms

Now, district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) would be forming teams to monitor examination centres even during late night hours. The step is being undertaken to rule out any possibility of question paper leak as important papers of UP Board high school and intermediate examinations will start from February 20,as per the Board authorities.

In an order issued on Friday, secretary of UP Board, Divyakant Shukla has asked all the DIoSs to make sure that the strongroom of the examination centres are completely sealed and they are under CCTV surveillance 24 hours a day. They have also been asked to ensure that the key of the strongroom is kept safe in the custody of the static magistrate posted at the centre.

“In the government’s mandate dated February 6, instructions have been given regarding special monitoring and vigilance examination of high school and intermediate for the year 2023 and to curb the tendency or possibilities of using unfair means (copying) at the examination centres. Our recent instruction further strengthens the steps taken by the Board to maintain the sanctity, quality and credibility of the examinations,” says the latest instructions issued by the UP Board secretary, a copy of which is with HT.

From February 20, examinations of important subjects of high school and intermediate are starting and therefore, in order to eliminate the possibilities of a question paper leak, the DIoSs themselves and as per the requirement, would form a team to monitor all the examination centres set up in the district till late night every day after the end of the examination, reads the missive.

“The monitoring in each district will be reviewed by me from the control room set up in the council office till late night every day. Therefore, in view of the security of the question papers, no deviation should be made in the said proceedings,” says the Secretary through his letter.