UPPCL urges employee unions to call off proposed strike

LUCKNOW The management of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Sunday urged employee unions to not go for a strike and instead seek solutions to their demands through negotiations. The appeal comes in the wake of the U.P. Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti’s call for a 72-hour strike from midnight of March 16 to press their demand for implementation of the December 3 agreement. U.P. Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has called for a 72-hour strike. (Representational photo)

In a statement, UPPCL chairman M Devraj on Sunday urged employees to leave their decision to go on a strike in the larger interest of consumers as well as energy corporations. “Come to the negotiating table to resolve your issues but do not go on strike in the interest of consumers and energy corporations,” he said. Devraj added that the corporation was facing a financial crisis with a monthly cash gap of ₹1,500 crore and this needed to be bridged by increasing revenue recovery.

The UPPCL chairman further said that providing power as per schedule to consumers in summer, maintaining supply during the forthcoming civic polls and executing MoUs signed during the recent Global Investors’ Summit were among the corporation’s top priorities. “All this is possible only if employees work hard with honesty,” he said. The corporation is always ready to look into their legitimate demands, he added.