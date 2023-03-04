UPPSC starts registration for PCS-2023, issues detailed notification

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) kick-started registrations for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2023, commonly known as PCS-2023, from Friday. UPPSC office in Prayagraj. (HT File)

Having issued a brief advertisement for it on March 1, the commission formally issued its detailed notification on its official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/ on Friday. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply through the commission’s official website, said UPPSC secretary Alok Kumar.

As per the advertisement/notification published on the Commission’s website, the last date to apply for UPPSC PCS-2023 is April 6 and the last date to pay the exam fee is April 3. The preliminary exam is scheduled for May 14.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 173 vacancies that are on offer as of now through PCS-2023. However, the total posts can change as per situation and need, the notification makes clear.

The low count of posts on offer as of now is a disappointing news for the aspirants amidst the shrinking opportunities for government jobs. The total number of posts advertised by UPPSC for PCS-2023 is the lowest in the last five years.

There were 988 posts on offer in the advertisement issued for PCS-2018, 300 in PCS-2019, 200 in PCS-2020, 400 in PCS-2021 and 250 in PCS-2022.

The minimum age limit of general category candidates to apply for PCS-2023 is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years (born before July 2, 1983 and not after July 1, 2002). The cut-off date for determining lower and upper age limits is July 1, 2023, i.e., the candidate should have attained the age of minimum 21 years by then and should not be over the age of 40. For differently-abled candidates, the upper age limit is 55 years, The detailed information about the age relaxations for different categories as per norms is given in the official notification, UPPSC officials said.