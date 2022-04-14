UPPSC to conduct RO/ARO (Main) Exam-2021 from April 24
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule of Review Officer /Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main Examination-2021 on Wednesday.
The exam will be held on April 24, 25 and 26 at nine centers in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad, said Arvind Kumar Mishra, controller of examinations, UPPSC. This includes four centers in Prayagraj, three in Lucknow and two in Ghaziabad, he added.
The examination schedule has been made available on the official website of the commission—https://uppsc.up.nic.in/—for the benefit of the candidates, he added
A total of 5,59,155 candidates had applied for recruitment against 354 posts of RO/ARO and out of these 2,74,702 candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination.
The preliminary examination was held on December 5, 2021. A total of 4,830 candidates were declared successful in the preliminary examination to appear in the main examination by UPPSC on January 30. Separate applications were invited from these eligible candidates for the main examination. 3,960 candidates who have sent application will appear in the main examination, officials said.
According to the commission’s examination controller Arvind Kumar Mishra, there will be a paper of general studies on April 24 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. In the second session on the same day, under section-I there will be a conventional type test of general Hindi and drafting from 2pm to 4.30 pm and objective type test of general word knowledge and grammar from 4.30pm to 5pm.
On April 25, Hindi Essay exam will be held in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm followed by translation test that will be held for the candidates of Review Officer (Hindi) only in the second shift from 2pm to 5pm. At the same time, translation test will be conducted on the last day ie April 26 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm only for the candidates vying for the post of Review Officer (Urdu).
Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament
Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22. Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.
RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed
The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.
Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.
Staff shortage forces railway police to increase duty hours at Ludhiana station
Security staff shortage at the state's busiest railway station has overburdened the handful of officers deputed here. Notably, 14 Punjab Armed Police staff who were earlier stationed here with the Government Railway Police and sent for the Punjab assembly election duties in February have not returned, adding to the trouble of the railway security forces, who were already struggling with the staff shortage.
Power supply in Maharashtra may improve from mid-May after coal imports
The power supply scenario in Maharashtra may improve marginally from mid-May after the state-owned electricity generation utility imports coal from abroad. This will add to the dwindled coal inventory and ramp up generation at thermal power plants. The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) will import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal. The power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW. The MahaGenco usually imports coal to tide over supply shortfalls.
