UPRTOU: 80,000 students to take exams at 166 centres across UP today

Session examinations of lone state open varsity— Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU)-Prayagraj— would kick-start from Tuesday. UPRTOU campus in Phaphamau, Prayagraj. (File photo)

In this June 2024 session exam, around 80,000 students will appear for the exams at 166 centres spread across the state. Along with this, centres have also been set up in four central prisons of UP. The examination will conclude on July 16, said newly appointed vice-chancellor of UPRTOU Prof Satyakam on Monday.

He said that the timetable of the exams has been uploaded on the official website of the university for the convenience of the candidates.

The vice-chancellor said the examinations for certificate, diploma and PG diploma courses etc will be held from June 11 to June 15 and of undergraduate, post graduate and other examinations will be held from June 18 to July 16 in two shifts: 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

He said the admit cards of the candidates of all the subjects have been made online. Students can download them and appear in the examinations, he added.

Prof Satyakam said maximum number of 29 examination centres have been set up in Gorakhpur region. Apart from this, 25 centres have been set up in Prayagraj region, 22 in Varanasi region, 15 in Azamgarh region, 17 in Ayodhya region, 14 in Lucknow region, 11 each in Kanpur region and Agra region, 7 in Jhansi region, 5 in Meerut region, 4 in Ghaziabad region and 2 in Bareilly region.

The university is continuously also making efforts for educating jail inmates. This time, many inmates will appear in the exam in four central jails in the entire state, namely Naini, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya and Bareilly Central jails.

On the instructions of vice-chancellor Prof Satyakam, flying squads and teams of observers have been formed to conduct a copying-free exam in the entire state. To ensure that no candidate faces any problem at any centre in the state, a helpdesk has also been set up in the examination controller’s office under the direction of examination controller Prof DP Singh for quick resolution of the problems of the candidates. UPRTOU Registrar Col (retd) Vinay Kumar written to the Director General of Police, UP requesting deployment of adequate police personnel near the examination centres.