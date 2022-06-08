UPRTOU begins PhD admission process, entrance on Aug 20

The PhD admission information brochure for admission in the session 2022-23 at Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj, was released by vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh on Tuesday. The lone Open state University of Uttar Pradesh will conduct PhD courses in regular mode as per the instructions of the University Grants Commission (UGC), for which the online applications process started on Tuesday.

Prof PK Pandey, the convener of the PhD Entrance Examination Committee, said that to appear in the Pre-PhD entrance examination, the candidates can submit the online registration and entrance examination fee online through the official website— http://www.uprtou.ac.in. The last date for online registration, application submission and submission of the entrance examination fee is July 6 while applications with a late fee can be submitted till July 15.

He said that the period for error correction in the online application details has been fixed from July 16 to 20, 2022. The admit cards for the entrance examination will be uploaded on the university website on July 26. The proposed date for the entrance examination has been fixed as August 20.

Prof Pandey informed that this time the university will conduct the entrance examination to admit students to PhD programmes in 12 subjects, including Computer Science, Nutrition Food and Dietetics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Medieval and Modern History, Political Science, Commerce/Business Administration and Business Management, Education, Sanskrit and Prakrit language, Statistics, Hindi and Modern Indian Languages ​​and Geography, against 45 seats.

The PhD entrance exam will be one-and-a-half hours and have 70 multiple choice questions in which 50% of the questions will be asked about research methodology, and the rest of the questions will be about the related subject.

UPRTOU media in-charge Prabhat Chandra Mishra informed that Prof PK Pandey, Prof S Kumar, Prof Vinod Kumar Gupta, DP Singh, Shruti, Satish Chand Jaisal and Dheeraj Rawat and others were present during the release of PhD admission information brochure. For the convenience of the candidates, the e-prospectus has been uploaded to the University website.