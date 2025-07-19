UPRTOU, UP Board sign MoU to boost academic collab

In a significant step toward empowering school passouts, Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), UP’s only open state university, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, to foster academic collaboration. Officials from UPRTOU and UP Board at the MoU signing ceremony in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The MoU, signed on Friday, aims to support students who have passed their intermediate (Class 12) examinations by offering opportunities in skill development, vocational training, and career counseling, officials said.

As part of the agreement, UPRTOU will design new courses tailored to the evolving needs of the millions of students passing from high school each year. These courses will be aligned with current job market trends to enhance students’ employability.

UPRTOU vice-chancellor Prof Satyakam said that the initiative would provide essential guidance to young learners, helping them make informed career choices and develop relevant skills. The university will offer subject selection assistance and career counseling through its 12 regional and study centers across the state.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh emphasised that the partnership would foster academic, professional, and cultural collaboration. He added that the UP Board would share intermediate-level student data with UPRTOU, enabling the university to keep students informed about new courses and career opportunities through email and SMS notifications.

The signing event was attended by UPRTOU registrar Colonel (Retd) Vinay Kumar, additional secretary of UP Board Satendra Kumar, prof Sanjay Singh, finance officer Poonam Mishra, and other dignitaries.