UPRTOU’s 19th convocation on Sept 11; over 31K students to be awarded degrees

The 19th convocation of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj will be organised at the Atal auditorium of varsity’s Saraswati campus located in Phaphamau on September 11. UPRTOU VC Prof Satyakam addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT)

The ceremony will be presided over by UP Governor and UPRTOU chancellor Anandiben Patel while the chief guest Prof Kameshwar Nath Singh, vice-chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar, Bodhgaya, will deliver the convocation address.

UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhayay and Rajni Tiwari, state minister of higher education, UP government will attend the convocation ceremony as special guests, said UPRTOU VC Prof Satyakam on Monday.

The 19th convocation of the university will witness 26 Gold Medals being awarded to meritorious students who have topped different schools of the University and out of which 16 gold medals will go to female students while 10 gold medals will be awarded to male students, he added.

In this convocation, degrees will be awarded to those students who have passed the examination of the December 2023 and June 2024 session held by the University. There are a total number of 31,940 such students who would be awarded degrees including 19,096 males and 12,844 females, Prof Satyakam said while addressing media persons.

All the necessary preparations have been completed for the convocation ceremony. Around 3,000 students have registered online, to whom the degrees will be conferred in this Convocation in person. The Convocation will be held in Indian traditional dress, the VC shared.

Prof Satyakam said that the Chancellor’s Gold Medal will be given to Arti Yadav, a student of Regional Centre, Azamgarh in the 19th Convocation. Arti Yadav passed the examination of BSc in the first division and emerged as the best among all UG and PG students of various academic schools.

Gold medal winners

Prof Satyakam further said that the University Gold Medals would be given to seven toppers of all schools in the postgraduate category.

Yash Yadav, a student of MA (Economics) enrolled at Regional Centre; Agra of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Humanities. Taufiq Khan, a student of MA (Social Work) enrolled at Regional Centre, Prayagraj of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from School of Social Sciences.

Priya Sharma, a student of MCom enrolled at the Regional Centre Gorakhpur will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Management while Anit Singh Malik, a student of MCA enrolled at the Regional Centre, Prayagraj, will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Computers and Information Sciences.

Janaki Prasad, a student of MA (Education) enrolled at Regional Centre, Agra of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Education even as Pawan Kumar, a student of MSc (Bio-Chemistry) enrolled at Regional Centre, Agra of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Sciences.

Vineeta Singh, a student of MA(Home Science) enrolled at Regional Centre, Azamgarh of the university will be awarded the university gold medal from the School of Health Science.

Prof Satyakam said that similarly, in the Graduate Category, Gold Medal will be awarded to seven toppers of the different schools.

Javed Akhtar, a Student of BA, enrolled at Regional Centre, Azamgarh of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Humanities; Sabreen Khatoon, a student of BA enrolled at Regional Centre, Azamgarh of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Social Sciences even as Shakshi Maurya, a student of BCom enrolled at Regional Centre, Azamgarh of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Management.

Likewise, Kavita Devi, a student of BCA enrolled at Regional Centre, Azamgarh of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Computer and Information Sciences while Jyoti Kushwaha, a student of BEd enrolled at Regional Centre, Ayodhya will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Education.

Arti Yadav, a student of BSc. enrolled at Regional Centre, Azamgarh of the University will be awarded the University Gold Medal from the School of Sciences.

Tanya Tyagi, a student of BSc (Human Nutrition) at Regional Centre, Meerut of the university will be awarded a Gold Medal from the School of Health Sciences.

In this convocation, Prof Satyakam said that 11 meritorious students will be awarded Donor Gold Medals.