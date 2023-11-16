Man with uncontrollable height growth successfully operated for tumour

LUCKNOW Doctors from the neurosurgery department at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) have successfully extracted a tumour from the pituitary gland of a 23-year-old man. The patient, hailing from Lakhimpur Khiri, experienced continuous height growth, reaching over 7.2 feet, making him the among the tallest man in the state. Representative photo (HT File)

Dr Dipak Singh, head of neurosurgery department, said, “The tumour’s continuous growth prompted the surgical intervention. Post-surgery, his recovery was swift, leading to his discharge on Thursday.”

This surgery, performed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, addresses a condition not as rare as it seems, occurring once every six or seven months. Dr Singh added, “Individuals developing such tumours early in life, around 16 or 17 years old, experience persistent height growth. Conversely, if the tumour develops later, facial bones or muscles may exhibit abnormal growth.”

Dr Singh urged parents not to disregard unexplained increases in their child’s height, underlining the importance of seeking medical advice. He cautioned that such patients commonly face arthritis, and early death due to changes in heart muscles is documented.

The diagnosed medical condition, known as hormone-secreting pituitary adenoma with apoplexy, affects one in a lakh and results in excessive growth hormone secretion.

“The patient initially sought help due to vision loss, which we discovered was attributed to tumor growth,” added Dr Singh. Notably, the surgery was performed through the nasal passage with an endoscope, avoiding the need to open the skull.

