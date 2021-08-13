UP’s Majhiari village cut off by flood waters, people seek safety elsewhere

Surrounded by water on all sides, many residents of the trans-Yamuna area’s Majhiari village have been forced to seek higher ground for safety. Many others stay on in the village, where they are forced to move about by boat.

Floods have played havoc in the rural trans-Yamuna areas and around a dozen villages of Ghoorpur, Bara, Shankargarh, Lalapur etc have been hit. Relief from the administration has been inadequate as residents suffer not only due to the floods but also heavy rains. Meanwhile, officials claim that floods have mainly damaged crops and there is no threat to people and livestock.

As the Yamuna’s water level rose, so did the level in its tributaries, Jhagra and Baria. Moreover, rain water from Madhya Pradesh reached these rivers causing flooding of Majhiari and other villages. The village now resembles an island as there is no way to reach or leave the village except by boat.

The administration deployed boats for carrying food packets and ferrying villagers.

Tribhuwan Kumar, a resident of Majhiari, said that he left the village in a boat while carrying necessary household goods. Many families have taken shelter at safer places where they are dependent on the assistance provided by the administration.

Another resident, Sanjay, said that many families are still reluctant to leave the village as they have cattle. They fear that animals may starve or may die due to the floods if they leave them on their own.

With the floods and rain playing havoc, the power supply to Majhiari has also been disrupted causing anger among villagers. They said that they are now using kerosene lamps for lighting. There is also a danger of wild animals and snakes entering the village due to floods, which again, is cause for fear among villagers. With a population of 1,600, most of them are still in the village.

Other neighbouring villages Pure Kinnar, Ghori, Gujhwar, Jagdishpur, Naganpur, Mahera, Manpur, Naudhiya, Kanjasa, Mohni Ka Pura, Birwal and Semri villages are also flooded. State general secretary of Nishad Party Sanjeet Nishad said he carried out a survey of the villages on the banks of the Yamuna on boat on Thursday and found that people are suffering immense difficulties. Around a dozen villages are badly affected by the floods, and relief provided by the administration is inadequate.

Bara SDM Saumya Gururani said that residents of Majhiari and Kanjasa village are affected by floods and are being taken to relief camps. Some families at Bhita village are also affected by the flood but are being provided help by the district administration. “Floods have affected the crops in other villages but there is no threat to life. Nine flood outposts have been established in the region where medical assistance is available round the clock,” the SDM added.