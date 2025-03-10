UPSIDA seeks environmental clearance for Prayagraj industrial hub

Taking a step forward in making Prayagraj an industrial hub, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has initiated further development of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in the city. Officials confirmed that UPSIDA has applied for the necessary environmental clearances to move the project ahead. Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (Sourced)

Regional manager of UPSIDA in Prayagraj, Santosh Kumar, said, “Industrial development will take place on 352 acres under this initiative. Of this, 238 acres have been acquired from Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL), while the remaining land has been sourced from Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Naini.”

The cluster is proposed under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), nearly half of which passes through UP. This initiative is expected to strengthen the state’s industrial connectivity with major manufacturing networks across the country.

The IMC Prayagraj, spanning 352 acres, is envisioned as a key industrial hub in the region. With an estimated investment of approximately ₹1,600 crore, it will focus on industries such as e-mobility, food processing, leather, garments, cycle manufacturing, and packaging. By fostering growth across multiple sectors, the cluster aims to drive economic expansion and promote industrial diversification in UP.

Officials estimate the development cost of the Naini area at around ₹125 crore. Once environmental clearance is obtained, land acquisition, infrastructure development, and industrial plot allotment will commence.

The state government aims to make this cluster fully operational within the next three to four years, positioning Prayagraj among North India’s leading manufacturing hubs. The project is expected to boost industrial activity in the region, generating employment opportunities and providing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with modern infrastructure to enhance productivity and market access.

Additionally, the logistics and transport sectors will be strengthened, facilitating faster and more cost-effective movement of goods. The IMC project will also promote a township model, integrating residential facilities, schools, hospitals, and commercial centers alongside industries to attract investors and improve workers’ living standards.

For this initiative, a State Support Agreement (SSA) and Shareholder Agreement (SHA) were signed in November 2024 between the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and UPSIDA. The agreements, signed by NICDC CEO and MD Rajat Kumar Saini and UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari, aim to establish a strong framework for developing industrial clusters in Prayagraj and Agra as key hubs under the AKIC initiative