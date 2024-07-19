UPSRTC fares to increase with Kanwar Yatra route diversions

Passengers traveling by Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses will have to pay higher fares throughout the month of Sawan due to route diversions put in place for the convenience of the Kanwar yatris. UPSRTC buses in Prayagraj (HT File)

The route diversions will be effective from July 22 and continue until midnight of August 19.

As a result, buses going from Civil Lines Depot towards Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Varanasi, instead of going via Shastri Bridge, will have to travel through Sahson via Phaphamau for their journeys.

The state government order for increased fares has been issued from the UPSRTC headquarters on Tuesday, informed UPSRTC officials.

The fare for ordinary buses has increased by ₹12 and the fare for Janrath AC buses has increased by ₹30 as a result, they added.

After reaching Sahson via Phaphamau, the buses going towards Varanasi will pass through Hanumanganj. The buses going towards Gorakhpur will reach their destination via Jaunpur and Azamgarh.

Assistant regional manager (ARM) Civil Lines Depot, Jai Karan Prasad, said, “A government order regarding the increased fare has been issued from Lucknow headquarters. The increased fare will be implemented with the diversions. This arrangement will remain effective only until August 19. After that, fares will be charged from the passengers as before.”