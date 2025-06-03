Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
UPSRTC introduces smaller buses to improve rural connectivity in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 03, 2025 05:12 AM IST

This is in line with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to improve connectivity in rural areas.

: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has started a new rural bus service from zero road bus station in Prayagraj to Shankargarh and Chakghat, located near the Madhya Pradesh border. This move is a relief for the rural population in the area.

This is expected to attract more rural passengers back to the government-run bus service and increase revenue. (For representation only)
Passengers can now travel to Shankargarh for just 72 and to Chakghat for 79 per person. Ravindra Kumar, regional manager of UPSRTC for the Prayagraj region, said the service uses 42-seater mini buses, which are nine metres long and easier to drive on narrow rural roads. This is in line with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to improve connectivity in rural areas.

Earlier, larger 52-seater buses operated on these routes. However, their size made it difficult to navigate narrow roads, causing slower journeys. Many villagers preferred smaller private vehicles because of this, leading to a loss in revenue for UPSRTC.

To address this, UPSRTC introduced smaller buses with affordable fares. This is expected to attract more rural passengers back to the government-run bus service and increase revenue. Currently, four 42-seater buses run from zero road bus station, along with six buses from civil lines bus station. These buses serve routes including Gauhania, Ghoorpur, Shankargarh, Bara, and Chakghat on the UP-MP border, Kumar added.

