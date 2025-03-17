Menu Explore
UPSRTC set to enhance facilities at twin bus stns of Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 17, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Project to cost ₹320 cr; private firms to carry out construction works at Civil Lines and Zero road stns

For ensuring better services to passengers, the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is all set to give a new look to its existing twin bus stations located in Civil Lines and Zero Road area in Prayagraj.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

The project for upgrading the bus stations would be based on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model wherein construction works would be carried out by private firms Omaxe Company and Delhi Infra Limited at a cost of 320 crore.

As per the initiative, the bus stations would be equipped with multi-level parking, air-conditioned waiting hall, electronic ticketing system and other modern passenger facilities. Also, a shopping complex would be built for the convenience of passengers at the bus stations.

According to regional manager of UPSRTC, Prayagraj MK Trivedi, upgradation of both the bus stations were being carried out for not only enhancing facilities for passengers but also increasing capacity of bus stations.

“Presently 1,000 buses operate from both the bus stations every day including 800 from Civil Lines depot and 200 from Zero Road depot. The upgradation of bus stations would certainly help improve functioning as well as revenue generation of the government bus service in the region besides providing better travelling experience to passengers,” he said.

As per records, presently monthly revenue generation in Prayagraj of the state-owned transport is around 80 lakh and 100 buses have been roped in on hire including four Volvo buses.

From Civil Lines bus station, 800 buses operate daily on nearly a dozen routes across the state including Gorakhpur-Deoria, Azamgarh-Mau-Ballia, Badlapur-Tanda, Varanasi, Rae Bareli-Lucknow, Ayodhya-Gonda-Basti- Bahraich, Fatehpur-Kanpur, Sarai Akil-Manjhanpur-Kaushambi, etc.

Similarly, from Zero Road bus station nearly 200 buses operate on different routes, including Banda, Mirzapur, Rewa, etc.

