UPSRTC to deploy QRTs on seven key routes leading to Prayagraj for emergencies

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has deployed 350 shuttle buses to ensure smooth travel for visitors and devotees during Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses (File)

A team of 22 officers will oversee the operations to ensure efficiency during the Mahakumbh, starting January 13, 2025. Anurag Yadav, service manager of Moradabad, has been appointed to lead this initiative, according to officials.

UP’s minister of state for transport (independent charge), Dayashankar Singh, stated that Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been stationed along seven routes leading to Prayagraj to handle emergencies effectively. These teams, equipped with interceptor vehicles, include UPSRTC enforcement officers and technical staff to address immediate operational or technical issues.

The minister further informed that eight temporary bus stations have been constructed within the fair area to manage the influx of visitors. These stations will be managed by Chief Manager-level officers, supported by retired advisors. Temporary workshops have also been set up near these stations to resolve technical problems in buses arriving from different regions.

In the first phase of the fair, 2,000 buses will be deployed, while the second phase, covering key bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya, will see 7,000 buses, including 6,800 ordinary buses and 200 AC buses, in operation. Additionally, 200 city electric buses will function as shuttles on major dates.

UPSRTC MD Masoom Ali Sarwar stated that Gaurav Verma has been appointed as the fair officer for UPSRTC. Mobile diesel dispensing units, referred to as ‘browsers,’ will be stationed at temporary bus depots to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply.

The Transport Corporation’s toll-free helpline (1800 1802 877) and WhatsApp support line (9415049606) will operate 24/7 to assist devotees throughout the event.