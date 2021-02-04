Urban development dept asks PMC to submit proposal on TDR
PUNE The urban development department has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a proposal on the use of TDR (transfer of development rights). The department had earlier turned down an order issued by Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, to provide TDR for construction and development projects.
A meeting was called at the Mantralaya on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister; Eknath Shinde, urban development minister; Suhas Divase, commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) officers and were present.
Prashant Waghmare, engineer, PMC, said, “The urban development department heard PMC’s views and instructed to submit a proposal for the same.”
After the state published the Unified Development Rules in December 2020, the municipal commissioner had published guidelines separately for the use of existing TDR in PMC. After receiving complaints from builders and political leaders regarding the municipal commissioner’s decision, urban development minister Eknath Shinde stayed the civic chief’s order and said that PMC cannot issue such a circular.
A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “Without listening to the municipal commissioner’s view, urban development department stayed the order which was in the interests of the city.”
PMC officials said that if the unified development rule policy is executed there would be no demand for existing TDR which was already issued. Also, it would be difficult for the cash-strapped civic body to acquire land as many are demanding cash compensation and many development projects will be affected because of land acquisition issue.
BOX
1.29 crore square metre total available TDR in Pune
25 lakh square metre Slum TDR available
40 lakh square metre maximum TDR got utilised per annum
