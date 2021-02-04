IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Urban development dept asks PMC to submit proposal on TDR
HT Image
HT Image
others

Urban development dept asks PMC to submit proposal on TDR

PUNE The urban development department has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a proposal on the use of TDR (transfer of development rights)
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST

PUNE The urban development department has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a proposal on the use of TDR (transfer of development rights). The department had earlier turned down an order issued by Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, to provide TDR for construction and development projects.

A meeting was called at the Mantralaya on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister; Eknath Shinde, urban development minister; Suhas Divase, commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) officers and were present.

Prashant Waghmare, engineer, PMC, said, “The urban development department heard PMC’s views and instructed to submit a proposal for the same.”

After the state published the Unified Development Rules in December 2020, the municipal commissioner had published guidelines separately for the use of existing TDR in PMC. After receiving complaints from builders and political leaders regarding the municipal commissioner’s decision, urban development minister Eknath Shinde stayed the civic chief’s order and said that PMC cannot issue such a circular.

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “Without listening to the municipal commissioner’s view, urban development department stayed the order which was in the interests of the city.”

PMC officials said that if the unified development rule policy is executed there would be no demand for existing TDR which was already issued. Also, it would be difficult for the cash-strapped civic body to acquire land as many are demanding cash compensation and many development projects will be affected because of land acquisition issue.

BOX

1.29 crore square metre total available TDR in Pune

25 lakh square metre Slum TDR available

40 lakh square metre maximum TDR got utilised per annum

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Most e-toilets installed by PMC non-functional

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:13 PM IST
PUNE The e-toilet project undertaken in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in limbo, as only six out of the 23 e-toilets are functional in city limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Urban development dept asks PMC to submit proposal on TDR

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
PUNE The urban development department has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a proposal on the use of TDR (transfer of development rights)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
others

Vehicles in Priyanka Vadra’s cavalcade collide in UP; no injuries reported

By S Raju
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:31 PM IST
The cavalcade did not stop and entered the adjoining district Amroha around 8.30 am; the Congress leader was on her way to Rampur attend the Ardas ceremony of a protester who died during the farmer tractor rally in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharjeel Usmani. (Photo: Twitter)
Sharjeel Usmani. (Photo: Twitter)
others

Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani now booked for sedition in UP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The case against Usmani was lodged on Lucknow-resident Anurag Singh’s complaint. In his complaint, Singh said he came to know about Usmani’s speech via social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hands of two men, who customs authorities say imported 8 million pesos ($162,500) worth of illegal drugs, are seen in handcuffs as they are presented to reporters at the Bureau of Customs in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan(REUTERS)
The hands of two men, who customs authorities say imported 8 million pesos ($162,500) worth of illegal drugs, are seen in handcuffs as they are presented to reporters at the Bureau of Customs in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan(REUTERS)
others

8 arrested in Hyderabad for cheating shopkeepers using spoof PayTm app

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 AM IST
The youngsters learned about the app through online videos and downloaded the app via the Google play store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former mayor Kulwant Singh, who is leading the Azad Group, campaigning in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Former mayor Kulwant Singh, who is leading the Azad Group, campaigning in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
others

Political parties intensify campaigning in Mohali MC polls

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Politicos focus on door-to-door canvassing, public meetings; Mohali MC, seven municipal councils go to polls on February 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
Were caught by the team of DSP (vigilance) following the complaint of Karan Singh of Kangra, a businessman. (Representative image)
Were caught by the team of DSP (vigilance) following the complaint of Karan Singh of Kangra, a businessman. (Representative image)
others

2 Mohali cops land in vigilance net for taking 10,000 bribe

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Police have recovered the entire bribe amount from the duo as well as the seized items of the complainant
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second phase of immunising frontline workers like police personnel and civic staff started on Thursday in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
The second phase of immunising frontline workers like police personnel and civic staff started on Thursday in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
others

60 Covid vaccination centres in Thane; KDMC aims to complete phase 2 by February 15

By Ankita G Menon & Sajana Nambiar, Thane/kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Thane district will have around 60 Covid-19 vaccination centres starting from the end of this week, up from its current count of 46 centres
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi to begin Covid jabs for front line staff on trial basis from Thursday

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi saw its lowest ever Covid-19 vaccination turnout percentage on Wednesday, with fewer than half of the day’s targeted health care workers getting jabs, even as the state government decided to open up the inoculation programme for frontline workers on a trial basis from Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police announce cash rewards for info on Deep Sidhu, 7 others in Red Fort violence case

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced cash rewards of 6 lakh for information leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including actor Deep Sidhu, allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Father grieving the loss of infant girl ends life in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Depressed over the death of his newborn daughter, a 23-year-old labourer hanged himself to death at the LIG Flats in Daba on Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ludhiana youth booked for impregnating, marrying 15-year-old cousin

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Minor girl gave birth to a boy in 2019; matter came to fore on panchayat member’s complaint; FIR lodged on minister’s intervention
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur, Jammu
Chandigarh to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur, Jammu
others

Chandigarh to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur, Jammu

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Chandigarh International Airport is set to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur and Jammu from March 28, when the summer schedule comes into force this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SHO said that all accused are from a nearby village and fled from the spot after the incident.(Image via Twitter/ Representational )
The SHO said that all accused are from a nearby village and fled from the spot after the incident.(Image via Twitter/ Representational )
india news

16-year-old girl raped by 9 in Chhattisgarh; 3 arrested: Police

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Jashpur police said that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the girl, who is a student of class 12, was returning home with her friend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi.(PTI)
others

Congress releases list of contestants for Ahmedabad civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The list, which was released on Tuesday night, mentions the names of the contestants for Gota, Chandlodia, Ranip, Nava Wadaj, Ghatlodia, Thaltej, Naranpura, Naroda, Navrangpura, and Vasna wards- all under the AMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP