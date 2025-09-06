Urban Market initiative to ease congestion, support small vendors in Prayagraj

To regulate the chaos of unorganised street vending in the heart of Sangam City, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the development of an Urban Market along Sarojini Naidu Marg in the upscale Civil Lines area. Sarojini Naidu Marg in Civil Lines where the proposed Urban Market is set to come up in Prayagraj. (SOURCED)

The project is intended to provide small vendors with a well-organised, aesthetically designed space while enhancing the shopping experience for residents, civic officials said.

Civil Lines, renowned for its high-end malls and posh showrooms, has long faced issues related to unregulated vending and chaotic parking. Street vendors often occupy open spaces and roadways, leading to traffic bottlenecks and public inconvenience. The proposed Urban Market seeks to resolve these challenges by designating dedicated spaces for fruit and vegetable sellers, along with local food vendors.

According to PMC officials, this initiative underscores Prayagraj’s growing focus on developing inclusive urban spaces that strike a balance between modern growth and livelihood opportunities for small traders.

A fresh take on open-air shopping

Inspired by the concept of a ‘street malling hub’, the proposed Urban Market aims to create a cleaner, safer, and more visually attractive setting for open-air shopping.

Prayagraj municipal commissioner Sai Seelam Teja said that a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued for the development of a 460-meter stretch along Sarojini Naidu Marg, covering 230 meters on each side. The project envisions the creation of around 60 modern, well-designed food joints, with technical bids scheduled to open on September 9.

He added that the project seeks to foster private sector participation and innovation in the design of public urban spaces.

According to the layout, one side of the road will be designated for fruit and vegetable vendors with fixed vending slots, while the other side will feature a row of food stalls serving a variety of local delicacies. The market is envisioned as a pedestrian-friendly, family-oriented space that combines functionality with a vibrant atmosphere.

Building on earlier plans

The Urban Market builds on earlier, largely unrealised proposals to support street vendors across the city. Back in 2020, the Town Vending Committee had approved a plan to create 28 designated vending zones, including one on Sarojini Naidu Marg, with an estimated 460 vending spots. However, the plan made little headway.

In the years since, the Prayagraj Development Authority created a green belt along the entire 1,000-meter stretch of Sarojini Naidu Marg, which reduced the open space available for vendors. At present, about 50 vendors—primarily selling fruits and vegetables—continue to operate in the area.

To accommodate these traders, the upcoming Urban Market will make use of the remaining functional space, primarily the strip between the road and drainage lines.