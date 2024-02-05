US-like highway road network in U.P. by 2024 end: Gadkari

The national highway network in Uttar Pradesh would compete with the road network of USA by 2024 end. This was stated by the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari after he virtually inaugurated the three road overbridges (ROBs) constructed at Chhouch, LRP and Rajapur crossings in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Union MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni during the inauguration of overbridges in Lakhimpur on Sunday. (HT photo)

These 3.80-kilometre-long ROBs have been constructed at a cost of ₹297 crore.

Gadkari said that the new facility would benefit the people.

U.P. public works department minister Jitin Prasada, who also addressed the gathering through the virtual mode, said the overbridges would open newer avenues of prosperity besides decongesting city roads.

In his address union MoS home and local MP Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni said, “Upgraded road infrastructure reflects level of development of a town, city, district and the state.”

He said since 2014, the Modi government had been constructing 13000 kilometers of national highways per year and added that road connectivity of villages to main roads has been ensured. He said the three road overbridges would speed up commercial, agricultural activities besides streamlining road traffic.

Lakhimpur BJP MLA Yogesh Verma, Manju Tyagi also addressed the programme while Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh proposed vote of thanks.