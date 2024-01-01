Uttar Pradesh post offices start sale of e-stamps; launched at Varanasi

The e-stamp service was launched at the Varanasi Kutchery sub-post office by Ravindra Jaiswal, minister of state (Independent Charge), stamp and court fees and registration department in the Government of Uttar Pradesh on January 1, 2024. E-stamp being inaugurated in Varanasi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Under the service, now e-stamps can also be purchased from post offices in Uttar Pradesh. It has been started as a pilot project under the agreement between the department of posts and Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On this occasion, he purchased an e-stamp from the post office counter and postmaster general, Varanasi Region Krishna Kumar Yadav presented him with the e-stamp. With this, the sale of e-stamps started in identified post offices of 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

After the inauguration, Jaiswal said that the postal department has a very wide network and has been providing various citizen-centric services for a long time.

The e-stamp service will be made universally accessible by expanding it to rural post offices also in the coming days.

The sale of e-stamps through post offices is an important initiative towards e-governance and Digital India. This will save people from rushing for e-stamps and will also prevent any kind of black marketing or overcharging.

Postmaster general Yadav said the initiative is reflective of the government’s vision to promote digital ecosystem and facilitate transparent and instant transactions.

He further said that e-stamp service will now be available in 11 districts including Lucknow GPO, Prayagraj Kutchery head post office, Gorakhpur Kutchery sub post office, Kanpur head post office, collectorate sub post office Agra, Meerut Kutchery post office, Saharanpur head post office, Bijnor head post office, sector 34 Gautam Buddha Nagar sub post office (Noida) and Ghaziabad head post office.

On this occasion, SPOs Varanasi West Vinay Kumar, DIG Stamp Hrishikesh Pandey, AIG DK Saini, regional manager stockholding Manuraj Rai, president central bar association Muralidhar Singh, president Banaras Bar Varanasi Awadhesh Kumar Singh were also present.