Uttar Pradesh power employees to demonstrate the day Electricity Bill is introduced

National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) on Monday decided that if the Central government tried to table the bill, country's 1.5 million power staff would organise demonstrations throughout the country
Uttar Pradesh power employees demand that the bill be referred to the select committee for scrutiny and discussion before it was introduced in the House. (File photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The power employees have decided to stage countrywide demonstrations the day the Central government rushes through the contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament during the current session.

Giving this information All-India Power Engineers’ Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey said that the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) on Monday decided that if the Central government tried to table the bill, country’s 1.5 million power staff would organise demonstrations throughout the country.

Dubey said, “The bill, if passed, would have serious consequences for the country’s power sector as well as poor people for whom power would become a luxury because of its high cost.”

He demanded that the bill be referred to the select committee for scrutiny and discussion before it was introduced in the House.

