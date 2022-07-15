Uttarakhand: Teacher who died 4 yrs ago included in transfer list; probe ordered

In a bizarre incident, Uttarakhand education department on Friday ordered an inquiry into the transfer of a government teacher who had died four years ago.

The transfer of the long deceased government primary teacher in Rudraprayag district came as an embarrassment to the education minister.

Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat has directed the Director General of School Education to constitute a committee into the matter and conduct an immediate inquiry.

Also Read: Two years on, entry-level students get their first taste of a real classroom

Rawat said, “Transfer of a deceased teacher under the annual transfer policy 2022-23 in Rudraprayag district has come to the fore which indicates the gross negligence of the departmental officers towards their functioning and responsibilities and in view of the seriousness of the matter, Director General School Education Banshidhar Tiwari has been directed to immediately constitute a departmental committee and conduct an inquiry within three days and take strict action against the negligent officials.”

Veerpal Singh Kunwar, the primary school government teacher died due to prolonged illness in 2018 and had applied for transfer prior to his death

Rawat said strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation and officials have been directed to enforce transfer policy in a transparent manner.