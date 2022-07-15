Uttarakhand: Teacher who died 4 yrs ago included in transfer list; probe ordered
In a bizarre incident, Uttarakhand education department on Friday ordered an inquiry into the transfer of a government teacher who had died four years ago.
The transfer of the long deceased government primary teacher in Rudraprayag district came as an embarrassment to the education minister.
Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat has directed the Director General of School Education to constitute a committee into the matter and conduct an immediate inquiry.
Also Read: Two years on, entry-level students get their first taste of a real classroom
Rawat said, “Transfer of a deceased teacher under the annual transfer policy 2022-23 in Rudraprayag district has come to the fore which indicates the gross negligence of the departmental officers towards their functioning and responsibilities and in view of the seriousness of the matter, Director General School Education Banshidhar Tiwari has been directed to immediately constitute a departmental committee and conduct an inquiry within three days and take strict action against the negligent officials.”
Veerpal Singh Kunwar, the primary school government teacher died due to prolonged illness in 2018 and had applied for transfer prior to his death
Rawat said strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation and officials have been directed to enforce transfer policy in a transparent manner.
-
Delhi woman commits suicide, was 'forced to undergo abortion 14 times': Police
A 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after being "forced to undergo abortion 14 times" by her live-in partner in a span of eight years, police said on Thursday citing a suicide note. The incident took place on July 5 in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, they said. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the man who works at a software firm in Noida, a senior police officer said.
-
UP: Two journalists allegedly shot at by bike-borne assailants
Two journalists of different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in east UP's Sonbhadra district on Thursday night. The police said the duo are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. He said the police are further probing about circumstances and motive behind the incidents. He said efforts are on to trace the assailants.
-
Karnataka rain: More warnings issued amid flooding at Hampi monuments
Rains are likely to continue over the next five days at least, with the Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts on 'orange' alert and Hassan on 'yellow'. The Tungabhadra dam, like most reservoirs, rivers, lakes and water bodies, has swelled with excess rain water. As water levels rose to full capacity, officials were forced to release as much as 1,15,344 cusecs on Wednesday, the Deccan Herald said. The death toll remains at 32, officials said.
-
Vietnamese airline announces three new direct routes from Bengaluru
Vietnamese carrier Vietjet on Thursday announced it will connect Bengaluru with Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon). The announcement comes close on the heels of the South-east Asian carrier launching direct routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Besides, the airline has already announced its plans to start flight services connecting Mumbai and New Delhi with Southeast Asia's favoured beach destination Phu Quoc islands from early September.
-
Fire at restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in a restaurant at Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday morning. A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the site after Delhi Fire Services received a call at 5.32am about the blaze at restaurant in the Outer Circle Connaught Place, opposite Alka Hotel. The fire occurred in a piece of furniture in the restaurant 'Cafe High5' on the first floor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics