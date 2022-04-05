Two years on, entry-level students get their first taste of a real classroom
Thousands of entry-level students got their first experience of a classroom on Monday as schools reopened to pre-primary class students for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out over two years ago.
Parents who came to drop off their wards were also happy to see their toddlers walk into the world of letters on Monday. Teachers said it was a new experience for them as classes have been taking place only online since 2020. For students who started nursery two years ago, Monday was the first time that they got the feel of a real classroom filled with fellow students with whom they could interact and play with in person.
“Children were eagerly waiting for this day for two long years. A special assembly was planned along with special performances by schoolteachers to pep up children. It was a fun-filled day with a festival-like atmosphere. As this age group is not vaccinated yet, we followed each and every Covid protocol to ensure their safety,” said Vaibhav Kapoor, director and principal of Ajanta Public School.
Monday was also the first time in two years that students of all classes came together for morning prayers and attended in-person classes. The children in the 12-18 age group have already started getting vaccinated and most of them have received their first shot, school authorities said.
Sudha Goyal, director, Scottish High International School, said more than 90% students attended classes on Monday and there was a positive response from parents. “Parents are now comfortable with sending their wards to school as it was becoming difficult for them to give the children the social exposure that they needed — children were increasingly becoming introverted and self-centred. Though parents have become much more cautious about their children’s health following the pandemic, absence from school has affected their learning ability and social skills,” she said.
Schools said they are taking proper safety precautions and following all guidelines prescribed by the health department. Parents also said they were less anxious about sending children to school as the number of Covid-19 cases has dipped considerably and also because students were getting vaccinated.
Soumya Taneja, Head (Junior School), Summer Fields School, said Monday was a joyful start with both students and teachers looking forward to a fruitful learning experience. “Teachers welcomed students with enthusiasm. More than 90% students from nursery to class 5 are now attending school. The children were happy to see their new classrooms and we are following all protocols such as having staggered school dispersal timings and mandatory IDs for student and parent, to ensure each child’s safety while being picked up from school. Children are always checked for masks and the school is sanitised during intervals. It is heartening to see the children celebrating a space that gives them an opportunity to explore and engage every day,” she said.
The schools are yet to start outdoor activities and are focusing on indoor sports, said teachers. Rohit Mann, director, Lancers International School, said they are still maintaining social distancing and not allowing two students on the same bench. “Face masks are no longer mandatory for children; only those who wish to may wear them. We have placed sanitisers in classrooms and outdoor activities will start after summer break. A teacher-student ratio ranging from 1:6 to 1:12 across the entire school is certainly helping us stay safe,” he said.
