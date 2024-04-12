UU celebrates Founder’s Day; inks MoA with Philippine varsity

United University (UU) celebrated its Founders Day with a day brimming with intellectual vigour and academic camaraderie, highlighted by the presence of Prof DP Agrawal, former chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), who graced the campus as the chief guest for the prestigious Shiv Ram Das Gulati Lecture on Friday. A snap from United University’s Founder’s Day event (Sourced)

The event brought together academia, special gusts and faculty members to delve into the theme of “Resurgent India and Contribution of Universities’.

Additionally, the day witnessed the formalisation of collaboration between United University and Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) of the Philippines through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), celebrating the spirit of academic synergy and collaboration.

The day commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by distinguished dignitaries, followed by an introductory speech by Girdhar Gopal Gulati, chancellor of United University, and Jagdish Gulati, pro chancellor of United University, who extended a warm welcome to the chief guest Prof DP Agrawal.

Highlighting the pivotal role universities play in India’s resurgence, Prof Agrawal emphasised that these institutions serve as crucibles of innovation, research, and socio-economic development.

The latter part of the event witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between United University and MMSU-Philippines. The MoA was signed by Satpal Gulati, vice-chairman of the United Group, and Shirley C Agrupis, president of MMSU.

Prof AM Agrawal, vice chancellor of United University, welcomed the foreign dignitaries, hailing the MoA as historic. Agrupis, President of MMSU, expressed her optimism about the collaboration and said, “MMSU believes in nurturing global citizens. Our partnership with United University aligns with our vision of providing holistic education, and our core valuesremain consistent with those of India.”

The MoA will pave the way for a ‘Student Study Semester Abroad Program’, enabling students from United University to study at MMSU, Philippines for a semester, fostering international cross-cultural interactions among students.