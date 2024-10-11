Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vaccination, sterilisation drive launched for dogs in Mela area

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 11, 2024 06:16 AM IST

In addition to strays, the PNN will also monitor pet dogs, advising owners not to bring them near ghats or places where pilgrims may stay.

Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) has launched a large-scale drive to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs against rabies in the Mela area. The team has identified 25 key spots where a significant number of devotees will arrive for the holy dip or stay. Through this, PNN aims to ensure that all stray dogs in these areas are vaccinated, minimising the risk of rabies in case of dog bites. Once vaccinated and sterilised, the dogs will be released in the same area.

Rapid Action Force in Prayagraj (File)
Rapid Action Force in Prayagraj (File)

In addition to strays, the PNN will also monitor pet dogs, advising owners not to bring them near ghats or places where pilgrims may stay.

Since the drive began on Wednesday, over 35 dogs have been caught from Sangam and nearby ghats. Chief veterinary officer Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said all the dogs have been taken to the PNN’s dog care center in Kareli, where they will be vaccinated, sterilised, and given proper care before being released back to their original locations.

Dr Vijay Amritraj added that the 25 identified spots in the Sangam area and other parts of the city are where pilgrims are expected to gather during the Mahakumbh for staying or taking the holy dip. Pet dog owners in these areas will also be advised to keep their pets away from ghats to avoid potential harm to pilgrims.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On