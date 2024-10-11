Vaccination, sterilisation drive launched for dogs in Mela area

Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) has launched a large-scale drive to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs against rabies in the Mela area. The team has identified 25 key spots where a significant number of devotees will arrive for the holy dip or stay. Through this, PNN aims to ensure that all stray dogs in these areas are vaccinated, minimising the risk of rabies in case of dog bites. Once vaccinated and sterilised, the dogs will be released in the same area. Rapid Action Force in Prayagraj (File)

In addition to strays, the PNN will also monitor pet dogs, advising owners not to bring them near ghats or places where pilgrims may stay.

Since the drive began on Wednesday, over 35 dogs have been caught from Sangam and nearby ghats. Chief veterinary officer Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said all the dogs have been taken to the PNN’s dog care center in Kareli, where they will be vaccinated, sterilised, and given proper care before being released back to their original locations.

Dr Vijay Amritraj added that the 25 identified spots in the Sangam area and other parts of the city are where pilgrims are expected to gather during the Mahakumbh for staying or taking the holy dip. Pet dog owners in these areas will also be advised to keep their pets away from ghats to avoid potential harm to pilgrims.