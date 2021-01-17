IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Vaccine drive: 9 cases of minor adverse effects reported in Pune district
Dr Ashish Bharti, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department chief, said that there were observation sites for vaccine beneficiaries. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Dr Ashish Bharti, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department chief, said that there were observation sites for vaccine beneficiaries. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
others

Vaccine drive: 9 cases of minor adverse effects reported in Pune district

Eight cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunization were reported at Thergaon Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and one at Wagholi primary health centre
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar and Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:28 PM IST

At least nine cases of minor adverse after-effects of the vaccination were reported in Pune district on Saturday.

Eight cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported at Thergaon Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and one at Wagholi primary health centre.

Dr Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “The incident at Wagholi primary health centre was where the nurse, who did not have proper food after her night shift, felt anxious and was overwhelmed by the vaccination process.”

Doctors at the centre clarified that it was a psychological experience.

Dr Ashish Bharti, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department chief, said that there were observation sites for vaccine beneficiaries.

“We have also put up emergency contact numbers of ambulances and drivers at the observation sites. Also, referral hospitals were ready to tackle any adverse case. However, no such case was reported. At Sutar Hospital, we had made rangoli to welcome healthcare professionals,” said Dr Bharti.

Dr Subhash Kokane, the first beneficiary at Rajeev Gandhi hospital for the vaccination, said that he took the vaccine first to ensure others’ safety.

“I was working for Rajeev Gandhi hospital during the pandemic. And I was tested positive for Covid in October and recovered. I have seen many patients lose their life to the virus. I encourage everyone to take the vaccination to keep themselves and their family safe,” said Kokane.

The vaccination drive at PMC-run Rajiv Gandhi hospital started smoothly on Saturday. The beneficiaries are mostly staff from the hospital. The hospital is equipped to vaccinate 100 persons on the first day. The staff during the vaccination informed the beneficiaries about the emergency contacts if they experience uneasiness post-vaccination.

Sharing similar views, Pooja Bandal, a nurse at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, said that even though she was not infected by the virus, she was happy to be the first woman to receive the vaccination at the hospital.

“I am not fearful if the vaccination shows any side effects. All necessary arrangements are made by the hospital in case of any emergency. There is a follow-up after seven days and the next shot is after 28 days,” said Bandal.

Speaking about the necessity of vaccination, Dr Maya Lohar, medical superintendent at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, said that the beneficiaries are kept under observation for half an hour.

“Most of the beneficiaries are from the hospital. And we are all very positive because of the vaccination. We have made all necessary arrangements to tackle any emergency,” said Dr Lohar.

Dr Varsha Doiphode, additional civil surgeon, district hospital, Aundh, said that all the staff members at the hospital are excited to get the vaccination shots.

“Our nurses and doctors have been the first to handle the Covid emergency. And we are again the first ones to get the vaccination. We are communicating with the beneficiaries if there is an emergency. So far, there is no problem,” said Dr Doiphode.

Savita Jadhav, telemedicine facility management, Aundh hospital, who tested positive for Covid in May, said that she is happy to receive the vaccination.

“It is an indigenous vaccination. And I feel proud to receive it on day one. The hospital has followed all rules and regulations to give the jab,” said Jadhav.

JS Ghodke who is a paediatric nurse and cold chain and vaccine incharge at Aundh Hospital said that those who came in for vaccination were positive about the drive.

“Our staff and beneficiaries are happy. We are hopeful that this vaccine will help us fight against Covid by boosting our immunity further,” said Ghodke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
others

Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

One booked for kidnapping minor girl

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The Shivajinagar police have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for kidnapping a 17-year-old minor victim of flesh trade rescued during a racket busted by the city police recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Offering ‘freebies’ to promote a product is an old marketing gimmick
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The condition of nine healthcare workers who developed mild Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) on Saturday is stable and all of them, according to health department officials, are doing “fine” as on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The first seven-day international education conference held by the Delhi government concluded on Sunday with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announcing that moving forward, the state government would work on enhanced teacher training, strengthening school management committees (SMCs), working on an interactive curriculum, and cutting dropout rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded 246 new cases of Covid-19 — the lowest since May 9 when 224 new cases were recorded – and eight more deaths, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A change in wind direction improved Delhi’s air on Sunday, pulling the air quality index (AQI) from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Scores of Delhiites, including youngsters, gathered in Connaught Place on Sunday morning, cycling and walking, with a message for people to ditch their private vehicles for a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Spokespersons of the Delhi Police said they have arrested two Rohingya men who had allegedly been living illegally in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar for over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Sunday said that a current councillor of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aarti Yadav, has joined the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Schools to open classes, labs with masks, sanitisers; private schools to reopen later

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: From masks, sanitisers, and physical distancing markers to thermal scanners and sensor taps, schools in the national capital have taken several measures to ensure that the return of class 10 and 12 students to the campus after 10 months is smooth and safe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sought suggestions from the public for the city’s new vision document, Master Plan of Delhi-2041
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released from hospital

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The 22-year-old security guard who was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) for severe allergic reaction, or anaphylaxis, after receiving a Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, was discharged on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Health care workers in Delhi who do not receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot despite being registered to get a dose will be allotted another slot, senior government officials said, as the administration looks to build confidence and minimise purported hesitancy among residents of the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farmers declare tractor parade on Outer Ring Rd on R-Day, maintain they won’t get vaccinated till farm laws are repealed

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Samyukt Kisan Morcha – an umbrella body of 40 farmers’ bodies protesting at Delhi’s borders– on Sunday announced a tractor parade on Outer Ring Road on January 26, a day before the Supreme Court hearing on seeking injunction against the proposed march
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP