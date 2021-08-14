Home / Cities / Others / Vajra Corps marks anniversary of 1971 victory over Pakistan
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore felicitates army veterans as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh anniversary of the 1971 war victory against Pakistan, during his visit to the Vajra Corps, at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday. (PTI)
Vajra Corps marks anniversary of 1971 victory over Pakistan

The governor also felicitated 20 veterans and Veer Naaris, and expressed his deep faith in the professionalism and ethos of the Indian Army and praised its invaluable contribution to nation-building
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 10:07 PM IST

Jalandhar Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore visited Vajra Corps at Jalandhar Cantonment and felicitated veterans and Veer Naaris in a ceremony held by the Army’s Vajra Corps on Saturday. This Corps is also known as the Defenders of Punjab.

The occasion was to commemorate the brave veterans as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh anniversary of the 1971 victory over Pakistan. Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa, GỌC Vajra Corps, received the governor, who paid homage to the brave and valiant soldiers of the Indian Army and laid a wreath at Vajra Shaurya Sthal. The governor also felicitated 20 veterans and Veer Naaris, and expressed his deep faith in the professionalism and ethos of the Indian Army and praised its invaluable contribution to nation-building. Extending his support to the Green Earth movement, Badnore also planted a sapling.

