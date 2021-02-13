Valentine’s Day: Celebrating love through poetry, ghazals and music

PUNE This Valentine’s Day, many youngsters are geared to celebrate the many forms and shades of love through poetry, ghazals and music.

After Covid restrictions have been lifted, Valentine’s Day celebrations cultural and artiste groups have prepared themselves to uncover the various colours of love through art, poetry and music.

Kalasangini group has organised an evening full of poetic expressions of love and decoding its various forms.

“Poets and artistes will be coming together on a platform to celebrate love. We want to highlight the complexities of love. Mostly romantic love is highlighted through popular media forms and it talked about a lot. But, there are many shades. This programme will also be an artistic perspective,” said Pravin Khunte, coordinator for the program me “Prem Jalasa”.

A group of youngsters have also planned a musical evening on Valentine’s Day.

“We have poets, musicians and singers in our group. We have prepared a full-fledged programme based on the Valentine’s Day. We have also incorporated some Bollywood hits. It is our second year for this show,” said Aditya Mahajan, organiser of the programme “Yamak Vagare” which will take place at the SM Joshi hall.

This year the ‘Right to Love’, a Valentine’s Day special programme will also have a poetic and musical theme.

“We have had special guests and speeches in previous years. This year we want to cross barriers as love also doesn’t know any boundaries. We are going to exhibit the popular love poems from our regional languages such as Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali, with translations. Musicians will also perform on the theme of love and we will pay special tribute to legendary literary figure, Amruta Pritam,” said Abhijit Kambale, organiser of the event.