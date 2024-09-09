 Vande Bharat stalls near Knp, disrupts rail traffic for 3 hrs - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vande Bharat stalls near Knp, disrupts rail traffic for 3 hrs

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Sep 09, 2024 08:03 PM IST

The Vande Bharat train to Varanasi stalled due to engine failure, causing a 3-hour disruption. Passengers were later transferred to other trains.

The engine of the Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat train failed on Monday morning, causing a significant disruption on the track for three hours.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to reports, train number 22436, operating from New Delhi to Varanasi, passed through Etawah railway station at 8.50 am. Shortly after crossing Bharathna, the engine failed, halting the train on the main track. This caused a backlog of trains, with services including the Shatabdi and Neelanchal Expresses being held at subsequent stations.

The train stopped due to a lack of build-up in the main reservoir. “We have arranged an entire rack in which the passengers will travel to Varanasi,” chief public relations officer, North Central Railways, Shashikant Tripathi said.

A goods train engine was dispatched from Sarai Bhupat station to remove the Vande Bharat from the main track and reposition it on a loop line at Bharathna station. This allowed the main track to reopen by 12.10 pm.

With the Vande Bharat train’s engine remaining inoperative, passengers staged a protest at the Bharathna station superintendent’s office.

Passengers, including Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya, were eventually transferred to the New Delhi-Ayodhya Vande Bharat and New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi trains bound for Kanpur, Tripathi said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On