 Varanasi admn fixes new route to take bodies to Manikarnika Ghat - Hindustan Times
Varanasi admn fixes new route to take bodies to Manikarnika Ghat

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 28, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Maidagin - Kashi Vishwanath Temple - Godaulia Road, is the busiest road of Varanasi through which people used to take bodies to Manikarnika Ghat via Manikarnika Gate.

The district administration has selected a new route for vehicles bringing bodies to Manikarnika Ghat for cremation. Now, vehicles carrying bodies from different routes will have to go to Mahishasur Ghat via Bhadau Chungi, Rajghat to reach Manikarnika Ghat.

District magistrate S Rajalingam and additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa inspecting the route in Varanasi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
At Mahisasur Ghat, three NDRF boats have been deployed. These boats will take bodies to Manikarnika Ghat.

District magistrate S Rajalingam on Wednesday said that now, vehicles carrying bodies will have to go to Mahishasur Ghat via Bhadau Chungi, Rajghat to reach Manikarnika Ghat. Three NDRF boats will carry bodies from Mahisasur Ghat to Manikarnika Ghat.

Rajalingam and additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa inspected the route from Chowkaghat, to Mahishasur Ghat. They also inspected Maidagin Square etc.

Channappa said that police officers will tell people carrying a body sympathetically about the new route and divert vehicles carrying bodies from various routes to the new route.

For this, signage will soon be put up by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation. Apart from this, the district magistrate has instructed the VMC to install a big shed at Mahishasur Ghat for the people bringing bodies so that they (people) can rest. Instructions to arrange drinking water have also been given.

The boat service is free, and one boat will carry the body to Manikarnika Ghat, while the other two will be used for taking people accompanying the body.

Follow Us On