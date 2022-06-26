Varanasi: BJP leaders celebrate party’s victory in Azamgarh, Rampur bypolls
Kashi region’s Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha workers led by regional general secretary Jaynath Mishra, on Sunday, celebrated the victory of the BJP in by-elections at Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats.
BJP workers including Jai Mangal, Sumit Kumar, Monu Singh, Abbas Ahmed, Rakesh Singh, Sonu Yadav and several other workers hurled Gulal at each other and distributed sweets.
Mishra said that the people of Rampur and Azamgarh, who were influenced by the policies and welfare schemes of the central government and the state government, supported the BJP in the by-elections of both the Lok Sabha seats. With the blessings of the people, the party won both seats.
Mishra said that all-around development will be ensured in Azamgarh.
Fojail Khan, a BJP leader in Azamgarh said, “Since the date for bypolls was declared, I was saying that the BJP would win here. The victory of the BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav has proved it. Launched by the BJP government in state and centre, the welfare schemes have benefitted the people of the financially weaker section of every caste and creed in the society. Therefore, people of every caste and creed supported the BJP and party registered victory in Azamgarh.”
While congratulating the winning candidates, the former mayor of Varanasi Ram Gopal Mohale said that the results are a clear indication that the confidence of the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has further increased. It can also be considered as a glimpse of the results of 24.
-
BHU scientists find new way of identifying asymptomatic patients of Kala-azar
Scientists at Banaras Hindu University have come up with a new reliable and cost-effective way of identifying asymptomatic individuals of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) or Kala-azar, said researchers in a press statement. The work was led by senior research fellow Siddharth Sankar Singh under the guidance of Prof Shyam Sundar, distinguished professor, department of medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Rajiv Kumar, the centre of experimental medicine and surgery (CEMS) at IMS-BHU.
-
Minister asks varsity panel to expedite Asst Prof appointment, sets Dec deadline
Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday reviewed the ongoing appointment of assistant professors in severely understaffed state universities and asked the Bihar state university service commission(BSUSC) to complete the exercise latest by December 31, 2022, by focusing on subjects having a higher number of vacancies. The commission had become functional in 2019 with the appointment of Dr. Rajvardhan Azad as its first chairman and has completed its three-year term.
-
Govt sets target of completing 10 lakh units under PMAY(G) by Aug 15
In a bid to complete approved houses for rural poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Grameen) scheme, the state government has set the target of completing 10 lakh houses from its target of 2021-22 and 2020-21 of around 13 lakh houses by August 15 this year by initiating the process to disperse the second installment to selected beneficiaries, officials said.
-
Police stations sanctioned decades ago yet to come up in Bihar
Pitwaas, situated 40 kilometres south of Bihar's capital Patna and once a hot bed of Maoists, is still waiting for a police station, which was sanctioned first in 1999, and then again in 2007, by the state home department, as per documents accessed by HT. Today, residents have to travel 10 kilometres to Naubatpur to get a police complaint lodged. Notifications were accordingly issued. Additionally, 27 police outposts were also sanctioned.
-
Maharashtra political crisis: No 'major incident' today, says state government
Giving an update on the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra in the wake of Shiv Sainiks taking to streets over the Eknath Shinde-led revolt against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the state home minister's office on Sunday said there was 'no major incident' today. The state police, Patil's office said, was ready to tackle any potential law-and-order situation arising out of the Sainik's protests.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics