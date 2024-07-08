 Varanasi district magistrate reviews flood-prone areas, orders prep work - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
Varanasi district magistrate reviews flood-prone areas, orders prep work

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jul 08, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Varanasi DM also directed officials of the health department to have a team of doctors ready to be deployed in the shelter homes to assist people in case of floods.

After inspecting areas that are designated as flood outposts near flood-prone regions, district magistrate S Rajalingam on Sunday instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to address potential flood situations during monsoon.

District magistrate S Rajalingam inspecting the designated outposts near flood-prone regions in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
He inspected Primary School Saraiya, Deepti Convent School Hukulganj and Primary School Dhelwariya and other locations and instructed officials to install good quality tents for making the shelters, so that these could be used in case of a flood.

He also directed officials of the health department to have a team of doctors ready to be deployed in the shelter homes to assist people in case of floods.

During the inspection, he gathered detailed information, from officials and nearby residents, about the flood-prone village areas and inquired about the actions taken for relief and rescue during past flood situations.

The corporators have been instructed to create an accurate list by identifying individuals who had to relocate to shelter homes during previous floods.

Besides, he also instructed the officials to decide the daily food menu in case people had to shift to shelters and remove pig farms from flood-prone areas.

He instructed the ADM FR and SDM Sadar to visit the local areas that are prone to flooding. He also directed the officers present to coordinate with officials from other flood-related departments to ensure the work is completed. During the inspection, the ADM FR, SDM, along with other officials, councilors, and residents were present.

