Varanasi gears up to receive President

Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Preparations underway in Varanasi to receive President Droupadi Murmu in the city on February 13 (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Kashi is gearing up for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu, scheduled on February 13. Special arrangements are being made at Dashashwamedh Ghat where the President will visit to take part in the famous Ganga Arti, administrative officials said.

Other than carrying out miscellaneous beautification work, the administration has illuminated the entire Ghat and has barricaded the Ghat for security reasons, said Kaushal Raj Sharma, divisional commissioner. Initially, the Ghat was accessible from all sides but after barricading, only controlled entry will be allowed.

In view of the high-profile visit, the district administration reviewed the ongoing preparations and intensified security arrangements at all the places where the President is scheduled to visit.

“During her short stay, she will be visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Kaal Bhairav Temple to offer prayers,” added Sharma.

District magistrate S Rajlingam said elaborate arrangements have been made for the presidential visit. He said that Covid-19 tests were carried out of the employees, shopkeepers and officials who will remain present at the Ghat at the time of the President’s visit.

