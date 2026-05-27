Varanasi launches ₹53 crore biomining project to clear 12.6 lakh metric tons of waste

Varanasi Nagar Nigam on Tuesday began the waste disposal process to clear the massive garbage dump in Karsada through a biomining process. Officials inspecting waste disposal plant in Karsada in Varanasi. (HT PHOTO)

While launching the initiative, mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said that the foundation for this initiative was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, and it has now been implemented on ground to dispose of the massive waste dump and transform the area into a dense forest. He added that over the next 18 months, the site, which is currently covered with heaps of garbage, will be converted into a green forest area.

He noted that approximately 12.6 lakh metric tons of waste have accumulated at the Karsada dumping ground over the past decade, posing a significant challenge to both the environment and local residents. Varanasi Nagar Nigam has now taken up the responsibility of scientifically disposing of the waste.

A budget of ₹53.15 crore has been allocated for the project, which will facilitate the segregation and disposal of garbage through the biomining process.

The mayor said that once the “mountain of garbage” is completely cleared, the 25-acre reclaimed land will not be left vacant. Instead, VNN plans to develop a dense forest at the site using Japan’s renowned Miyawaki technique.

He asserted that the initiative would not only help reduce the city’s carbon footprint but also convert the area into an eco-friendly green belt, thereby strengthening the local ecosystem.

Minister of state (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Dr Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and district panchayat chairperson Poonam Maurya said the project would transform the foul-smelling garbage dump into a clean and peaceful green space for future generations within the next one-and-a-half years.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said that the city generates around 1,200 to 1,300 metric tonnes of waste every day, all of which is currently being processed and disposed of. He added that the Karsada initiative would mark a major milestone in Varanasi’s mission to become “Swachh Kashi–Sundar Kashi” (Clean Kashi–Beautiful Kashi).

The waste is being processed through biomining technology by Eco Stan Infra Pvt Ltd Specialized Cleeman machines are being deployed for the operation, which will also be monitored using drones. Officials said the project is expected to generate nearly ₹10 crore in additional revenue for the Corporation through carbon credits.

The event proceedings were conducted by additional municipal commissioner Durgesh Mishra. Several corporators, along with deputy chairperson Narsingh Das, were also present.