Varanasi Nagar Nigam passes proposal on meat sale ban near Kashi Vishwanath Dham

The Varanasi Nagar Nigam House, on Thursday, approved a proposal to ban the sale of meat within a two-kilometer radius or in the periphery of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Devotees offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple are seen from a newly constructed structure, part of of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project in Varanasi. (AP File)

During the session at the Townhall auditorium, Adi Vishweshwar ward corporator Indresh Singh presented the proposal to ban meat sales in the open within a two-kilometer radius of Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The proposal successfully passed in the VNN house meeting.

Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari said that the house has passed the proposal to ban the sale of meat within a two-kilometer periphery of Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The proposal will now be forwarded to the state government for approval.

Upon approval by the state government, measures to enforce the ban on meat sales in the specified periphery will be implemented.

The areas falling within a two-kilometre radius from Vishwanath Dham include New Road, Beniyabagh, Dalmandi, some areas of Laksa, Ramapura, Dashashwamedh, Maidagin, some part of Dara Nagar, Vishweshwarganj, Hartirath, etc.