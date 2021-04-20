IND USA
Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi neurologist claims Favipiravir helpful in mild Covid
others

Varanasi neurologist claims Favipiravir helpful in mild Covid

Professor Vijay Nath Mishra, a neurologist at IMS-BHU, on Tuesday, urged people to not run after Remdesivir and said in mild to moderate covid infection, Favipiravir is helpful
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:37 PM IST

Professor Vijay Nath Mishra, a neurologist at IMS-BHU, on Tuesday, urged people to not run after Remdesivir and said in mild to moderate covid infection, Favipiravir is helpful.

He, however, cautioned the masses against taking it on their own.

“People should take it only on the advice of their physician,” he said.

Prof Mishra said that Favipiravir was given to several Covid patients in last one week and results on patients have been very good and effective.

Prof Mishra appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the MP from Varanasi, to post IAS officers with medical background in health departments of state and the centre.

“Such bureaucrats would be able to better understand the medical needs and requirement for management of pandemic,” he said. He said that bureaucrats with medical background would better understand the medical requirements and help in taking decisions quickly to control the spread of covid infection.

