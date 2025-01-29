Varanasi overflowing: Faith and fervour take over the streets of Kashi

For the third consecutive day, Kashi is witnessing an overwhelming influx of pilgrims arriving from the Prayagraj Kumbh. Boats, cruises, and hotels are packed to capacity, with an estimated 12 lakh people visiting Kashi on Monday alone. The rush was so intense that the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which usually closes at 10:30 pm, remained open until 1 am on Tuesday. Devotees throng Varanasi after their visit to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh mela, at Godowlia Chowk in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Amid the chaos, families carrying deceased loved ones for cremation faced significant challenges. Crowds on the road from Maidagin to Godaulia obstructed their path, but with police assistance, they managed to reach the Manikarnika Ghat entrance and proceed for the cremation rituals.

Traffic congestion added to the woes, with long queues of vehicles stretching from Mohansarai and Dafi on the Prayagraj-Varanasi lane of the National Highway. The Rajghat bridge and city roads were also jam-packed with vehicles.

On Monday, all boats on the Ganga were fully occupied. Although the Municipal Corporation recently regulated boat fares, the rates are not being enforced, allowing boat operators to charge fares at their discretion.

The queue for Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple stretched from Maidagin Gate, passing through Bulanala, Thatheri Bazaar, Sora Kuan, and Chauk. It then looped back to Maidagin and toward the temple, forming a U-shaped line. Similarly, devotees thronged the Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple, forming long queues.

Adding to the situation, three devotees fainted amidst the crowd and were rushed to the divisional hospital. They received treatment and were later discharged.

Chief medical officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary informed that, given the overwhelming crowds, a letter has been sent to private hospitals through the Indian Medical Association (IMA), urging them to provide free first aid to devotees in need.

“The operators of private hospitals have been requested to offer free primary treatment to all devotees who visit their hospitals. Only after providing initial treatment should they refer patients to government hospitals, if necessary,” said Dr Chaudhary.