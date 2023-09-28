Varanasi receives ‘Best Smart City in the North Zone’ award

Varanasi Smart City was given the award for the ‘Best Smart City in the North Zone’ on Wednesday in a programme organised in Indore by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. A ghat in Varanasi. (HT File)

Municipal commissioner and CEO of Varanasi Smart City Shipu Giri received the award.

The awards for ‘India Smart City Award Contest’ were given by President Droupadi Murmu in India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, said Varanasi Smart City PRO Shakambhari Nandan Sonthalia.

Varanasi Smart City was awarded the Best City Award in the North Zone (with a population of more than 10 lakh) in the India Smart City Award Contest, he added.

Under the Smart City Mission, Varanasi has been selected for this award on the basis of timely implementation of projects, financial sustainability, success story, utility of projects, efficient public participation and feedback system.

Chief general manager, Varanasi Smart City, Dr D Vasudevan termed this award as an honour for all the people of Kashi and said that this modern confluence with the supernatural and spiritual form of Varanasi is giving rise to the development of Kashi.

Divisional commissioner/chairman, Varanasi Smart City Kaushal Raj Sharma expressed happiness over this achievement and while congratulating all the residents of Kashi, he said that it is a matter of pride for all of us and we are ready for the all-round development of the city.

