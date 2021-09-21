Varanasi: Religious leaders, saints demand thorough probe into Narendra Giri’s death

VARANASI: Several religious leaders, office-bearers of temple committees and saints in Varanasi have demanded a high-level thorough probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found dead in his room at Baghambari Muth in Prayagraj, on Monday.

Condoling the death of top seer, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, demanded a thorough probe into the death top seer.

Giri was surrounded by several controversies, including dispute between Guru and Shishya, besides issues within the akhadas. It has also come to the light that a three-page suicide note was recovered from the room in which Giri’s body was found. Doing his own signature properly was a big thing for Mahant Narendra Giri Ji. When he was not able to write his signature properly, how could such a person write three pages? In such circumstances, it should be probed thoroughly if it was a murder under a deep conspiracy to implicate someone?,” said Saraswati.

He said that various other points had come to light in the case too which also needed to be probed. Saraswati said he had full confidence that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would ensure a thorough probe into the matter by a competent investigating agency.

“Giri was provided sufficient security by the state government. So, there is no question that he lacked security,” he said. The top seer was a strong-willed person and he couldn’t commit suicide. “There is a deep conspiracy and it should be probed,” he added.

Meanwhile, expressing his condolence over Giri’s death, Annapurna Temple Mahant Shankar Giri said, “Narendra Giri had deep attachment with Kashi. He was representative of a number of Akhadas. He extended support to Sadhus during Kumbh. We are extremely sad over his demise.”

He also demanded a high-level probe into the incident and said that he would visit Prayagrag to pay tributes to the Akhada Parishad chief.

Akhil Bharatiya Vyas Sangh president Mahant Balak Das said that the death of Mahant Narendra Giri was an irreparable loss to the Sant Samaj and followers of Sanatan Dharma. “He was a saint of strong willpower and he couldn’t commit suicide. Something wrong has happened with him somewhere. There are smells of conspiracy behind the incident. Everything will be revealed after a proper investigation,” he said.

The Kashi Vidvat Parishad also demanded a high-level inquiry into the sudden demise of Mahant Narendra Giri. General secretary of the Parishad, Prof Ramnarayan Dwivedi, said that there should be a judicial inquiry into the incident to find out the truth.

Acharya Ashok Dwivedi, former chairman of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said that the sudden demise of the Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri was shocking. He was the flag bearer of Sanatan Dharma and it is difficult to fill the void created after his departure. I pray to Lord Shiva to give him a place at his feet. There should be a high-level inquiry into the incident,” he said.

Shankar Dev Chaitanya Brahmachari, the Peethadheeshwar of the Dharmasangha, said that Narendra Giri had a close relationship with the Dharmasangha. He was available at all times whenever the Sangha required him. “May God give him a place at his Shri Charans. This is my personal loss along with Sant Samaj,” he added.