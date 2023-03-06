Varanasi: Three killed, one critically injured after speeding car runs over them

Three persons, including a woman and two minors, died on the spot and one person was critically injured after a speeding car ran over them on the Singhpur bypass in the Sarnath area of Varanasi on Sunday and turned turtle thereafter, police said. The car driver and two other passengers also received injuries in the accident. All injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added. A senior police officer said that the driver and names of two others in the car are being ascertained. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to a police officer, Pullu aka Vishal Rajbhar along with his wife and his two minor grandchildren, including a three-year-old girl and a three-month-old girl, was waiting for a three-wheeler to go to the house of their relative in their native village. Suddenly, a speeding car ran over them and turned turtle. Pullu’s wife and two children died on the spot, while he suffered critical injuries. On information, police reached the spot and rushed Pullu and the other three injured to a nearby hospital.

The doctors gave them treatment and referred them to the trauma centre. All four are under treatment, where the condition of Pullu is stated to be critical.

