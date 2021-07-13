Vasant Vihar: Third suspect in the murder of former Union minister’s wife arrested

New Delhi: Suraj Budhe,36, one of the suspects involved in the murder of Kitty Kumarmanglam, wife of former union minister PR Kumaramangalam, at her house in Vasant Vihar last week has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi police said on Monday.

PR Kumaramangalalam was the union minister of power between 1998 and 2000 during the first National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Police have already arrested Raju Lakhan Kanojia,24, and Rakesh Raj,34, in the case. The three suspects went to Kitty’s house in A-Block Vasant Vihar on the evening of July 6, where they smothered her to death, stole cash and valuables, and also strangled Kitty’s domestic help, Mithila.

Mithila, who survived the attack, and informed the police, after Raju, who ran a local laundry, and his accomplice Rakesh Rai, a driver, were arrested within 24 hours of the crime.

For the past six days, police were conducting raids in Delhi and Rajasthan to nab Suraj Budhe.

Investigators said they found a driver, who drove Budhe to Jaipur in his cab. “Budhe left Delhi the morning after the murder. We identified the driver who took him to Jaipur. That man is now our key witness. He told us that Budhe purchased a cell phone in Jaipur,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

The investigating team then checked the SIM card and phone IMEI, which Budhe bought in Jaipur. Deputy commissioner of police(south west) Ingit Pratap Singh said that on July 10, police identified the user of that phone as Chhotu Adiwasi, a resident of Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh.

“We learnt that he is the brother-in-law of the accused, Suraj Budhe. On further analysis, the user was located somewhere in Tikamgarh. Our team rushed to Tikamgarh and with the help of the local police, they raided the hideout of the accused, where Budhe, along with his wife and children was staying,” DCP Singh said, adding that Budhe was arrested from the spot. Police also recovered about 520gm of gold, and 400gm silver ornaments and a stolen phone from this possession.

Police claimed that Budhe confessed to them that he joined the other two in committing the crime due to losses in his business.