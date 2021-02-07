Vashi suicide: Woman may have killed son, say cops
The 31-year-old woman from Chembur allegedly killed her one-year-old son and then died by suicide near Vashi creek bridge, on Thursday night, said GRP officers. The woman jumped off a Panvel-bound train near the Vashi creek around 10.30pm, with the bag that contained her son’s body.
According to police, the woman is suspected to have killed her son at her parent’s house in Pune and returned to Mumbai on Thursday. She was staying with her parents in December.
A GRP officer said, “Around 2pm on Thursday, her mother went out for some work leaving her with the baby boy at home. When she returned at 3.30pm, she found that the door was latched from outside and that her daughter and her son were missing. A CCTV footage from the nearby area showed the woman coming out with the bag in which we found the baby’s body. Since the child was not in her lap, we suspect that she may have killed the child inside her parents’ house by slitting its throat. She later put the body in the bag, and then came to Mumbai.”
“Her husband and her parents have confirmed that she suffered from depression and was undergoing treatment for the same for the past four years,” he further said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vashi suicide: Woman may have killed son, say cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wildbuzz: Under the eagle’s jackboot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Witerati: What’s in a name? Fame and rename!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A spoonful of the good old: Four pages of the handwritten word
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guest column: Covid-19 taught us the value of offline relationships
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unusually warm January could be indirect result of global warming: IMD scientist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, Congress name candidates for civic body bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 100,000 get Covid jab in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police wait for Google to help them trace creators of ‘toolkit’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four Pune youths arrested for vehicle vandalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena protests against rising fuel prices; BJP over inflated power bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disproportionate assets case: VB starts fresh probe against ex-Zirakpur naib tehsildar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, Shiv Sena trade barbs against each other over power bills, fuel price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighter injured in major blaze at Mumbai godown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife, later dies in road mishap in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox