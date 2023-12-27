Vehicle pile-up turns into ‘chicken heist’

A crowd of people took advantage of the pile-up on the National Highway connecting Agra with Firozabad and looted birds worth ₹2.5 lakh from a chicken-laden loader that was damaged in the incident due to fog in the wee hours of Wednesday. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

Owner of the vehicle, Sunil Kumar, was on his way to Kasganj from Agra when the mishap took place. He got out of the vehicle and was standing on the road when passers-by saw the chickens and started looting them.

A video purportedly showing people looting the chickens, both dead and alive, including those fallen on the road and inside boxes on the loader, went viral on social media.

The chicken-laden vehicle met with an accident in Jharna Nala area on the National Highway at 2.30am. It was unable to move after being struck by a truck, said Sumnesh Kumar, in-charge of Trans Yamuna police station in Agra.

“Fog and poor visibility led to the collision of vehicles on the route. A truck driver, Umesh Chandra Yadav from Kanpur died, while six others were injured in the pile-up,” he said.

“The damaged loader was removed from the site and parked alongside the highway. We got the information that passers-by took away the chicken. The police reached the site and restored order at the site,” claimed Kumar.

Even people riding motorcycles stopped by and took the chicken, he added.