Oldest Nagaland assembly member Noke Wangnao passes away

Veteran Nagaland politician and the oldest member of the current assembly Noke Wangnao passed away on Monday morning at a hospital in Chümoukedima after he complained of health issues. He was 87. Late Noke Wangnao.

A staunch regionalist, Wangnao began his political career in 1974 and was elected from Tapi assembly constituency in Mon district for the 10th time in February this year on a ticket from chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

During his political career spanning almost five decades, Wangnao held key positions in the government as minister for forests, social welfare, and the public works department, among others.

He was serving as an MLA and advisor for the Social Welfare department till his death.

The Nagaland government organised a state funeral on Monday afternoon at Wangnao’s residence in Dimapur.

CM Rio, deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Nagaland Legislative Assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumer and NDPP president Chingwang Konyak are among those present at the funeral. His mortal remains will then be flown to Mon district headquarters by chopper where the last rites will be performed.

