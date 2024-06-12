Village pradhan’s husband shot dead in Aligarh allegedly due to old enmity

The husband of a village Pradhan was shot dead in the village within the limits of Khair police station of Aligarh district on Tuesday night. The victim’s family has blamed opponents defeated in the last Pradhan election and have been named in the FIR. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, but arrests are yet to be made. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The incident took place in village Nagla Jadhana at about 8.30 pm on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Virendra Singh, 40, who faced multiple gunshots by the accused who fled from the spot. Sheetal Devi, wife of Virendra Singh, is the Pradhan of the village,” said Palash Bansal, the superintendent of police, rural, Aligarh.

Virendra Singh was shot about a kilometer away from the village when he was driving a motorcycle. His brother-in-law was following him on another motorcycle. The accused were near Hanuman Temple on the way and opened fire at Singh.

Singh received multiple gun shots and died on spot.

“The matter is being investigated and a few people were rounded up in this regard. The exact reasons are yet to be ascertained but the family members of the deceased alleged that ongoing enmity with Sanjay Kumar, the opponent who lost in the last election for village Pradhan, has led to the killing,” said the SP.

On Wednesday, police sources at Khair police station said that a complaint had been registered regarding the murder against half a dozen named accused and other unidentified for murder.

The enmity between two families has been continuing for the last two decades. Sanjay Kumar has been Pradhan defeating Virendra Singh in the past but lost the latest election to Virendra Singh’s wife.

Virendra Singh was employed with UP Roadways and had campaigned for the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha election.