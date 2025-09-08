Villagers gherao police stn, demand arrest of gangrape accused in Pratapgarh

Several villagers, agitated over the incident of alleged gangrape of a BA student near Saphachat village under Patti police station area on Saturday, gheraoed the Patti police station in Pratapgarh on Sunday morning demanding the arrest of the accused. Even after sending the victim for medical examination, people stayed in the police station for a long time. (Pic for representation only)

As per reports, a BA student studying in a degree college located in Mujahi under Patti police station area reached her home in Aspur Devsara area on Saturday evening and before the culvert of Upadhyaypur Primary School, three youths caught her and dragged her into a house. There, two youths raped her while the third guarded the door.

When the girl student along with her father reached the police station and lodged a complaint, the police arrived at the spot of the incident and carried out preliminary investigations. Late at night, the police registered a case of gang rape against three people, including one named accused Aman, but none of the accused could be caught. The police sent the victim home at night after interrogation.

On Sunday morning, more than 100 people from half-a-dozen villages surrounded the Patti police station. They started demanding the arrest of the accused, alleging that the police were delaying the medical examination of the victim. The police sent the victim for medical examination with a woman sub-inspector.

Still, people remained at the police station demanding the arrest of the accused. After about two hours, the SHO Abhishek Singh Sirohi assured the villagers that the accused would be arrested by Sunday evening, after which the people left. However, the villagers said that if the arrest was not made by evening, they would be forced to surround the district headquarters on Monday.

Reward of ₹25,000 announced on each of three accused

In the Patti Kotwali area, the superintendent of police-Pratapgarh, Anil Kumar, has announced a reward of ₹25,000 for each of the three accused in the gangrape case of a BA student that took place on Saturday afternoon.

The victim’s family had filed a case naming Aman Tiwari, a resident of Upadhyaypur in Patti Kotwali, along with two unidentified individuals in this connection. During the investigation, the police identified his accomplices as Virendra Yadav from Upadhyaypur and Vikas Verma from Patti. The SP has declared the reward for the arrest of all three accused, police officials confirmed.