Villagers protest over alleged torture of youth in police custody

Enraged over alleged torture of a youth in police custody, a large number of villagers staged a road blockade on Prayagraj -Pratapgarh highway on Monday afternoon and protested outside the Soraon police station. Senior police officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged kin of the youth. Villagers staging a road blockade in Soraon area of Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)

An FIR was later lodged against a sub-inspector Sunil Singh and constable Vipin in this connection.

As per reports, a woman of Daudpur village went missing some days back. The woman’s father lodged a missing complaint at Soraon police station. On Saturday, Soraon police called one Dharmendra to the police station for questioning in this connection.

Dharmendra reached the police station with his brother Sujit. However, police detained Dharmendra who was later released on the intervention of some local leaders.

Dharmendra ‘s kin claimed that his condition deteriorated after he returned from the police station, and he was not able to walk. His kin took him to the police station and complained about his alleged torture in custody following which the police admitted Dharmendra to the hospital from where he was later shifted to a private hospital. His kin alleged that Dharmendra was brutally beaten by cops.

On Monday, Dharmendra ‘s kin and villagers along with some activists of the Bhim Army gheraoed the Soraon police station and staged a road blockade. They demanded action against the policemen involved in the assault on Dharmendra.

Heavy traffic jam prevailed on the highway for around five hours following the protest.

Additional forces of several other police stations had to be rushed to the spot. ACP Shailendra Singh also reached the scene and pacified the enraged villagers.

Dharmendra ‘s father Chandrapal later lodged a complaint with Soraon police demanding action. Police officials said an FIR has been registered against sub-inspector Sunil Singh and constable Vipin and further investigations were being carried out.